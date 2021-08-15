Karzai reveals formation of Afghanistan Coordination Council

Hours after the resignation of Ashraf Ghani was confirmed, Hamid Karzai in a message on Sunday announced the formation of a Coordination Council in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

In this message, Hamid Karzai, former President of Afghanistan announced, “Following the exit of Mr. Ashraf Ghani and responsible officials from Afghanistan, Coordination Council consisting of Abdullah Abdullah, Head of Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Leader of Islamic Party of Afghanistan and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai were formed in order to prevent chaos and reduce suffering of Afghan people and better manage the affairs related to the peaceful transfer of power.”

The Council calls on government security forces and Taliban to resolutely curb the chaos and incitement of irresponsible and unrelated individuals while maintaining restraint, the statement added.

This message has issued less than a few hours after confirmation of Ashraf Ghani's resignation as President of Afghanistan and his exit from the country.

