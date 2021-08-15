Iran reduces number of staff at Kabul embassy: Khatibzadeh

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said about the developments in Afghanistan on Sunday, "In the case of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, the staff has been reduced and the colleagues have returned as long as the necessary activities of the embassy are not disrupted."

The latest developments in Afghanistan show that the Taliban are now in full control of Kabul and they are going to declare an Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. Moreover, former President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly gone to Oman, according to the latest reports.

