Upgrading defense tech priority of proposed defense min.

He made the remarks while attending the defense fraction of the Parliament on Sat.

The proposed minister noted, "Complexity and tensions, as well as the ongoing developments in the region, make Iran more determined in improving its deterrence power."

He added that Iran's strategy has experienced a big change compared to 20 years ago and the country can play a significant role in the future of the region.

Ashtiani underlined that upgrading defense technology with a specific emphasis on missile power is the priority of the defense ministry.

