  1. Politics
Aug 14, 2021, 7:35 PM

Upgrading defense tech priority of proposed defense min.

Upgrading defense tech priority of proposed defense min.

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – President Raeisi's introduced minister to the Parliament Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said upgrading defense technology with a specific emphasis on missile power is the priority of the defense ministry.

He made the remarks while attending the defense fraction of the Parliament on Sat.

The proposed minister noted, "Complexity and tensions, as well as the ongoing developments in the region, make Iran more determined in improving its deterrence power."

He added that Iran's strategy has experienced a big change compared to 20 years ago and the country can play a significant role in the future of the region.

Ashtiani underlined that upgrading defense technology with a specific emphasis on missile power is the priority of the defense ministry.

HJ/5281111

News Code 177326
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177326/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News