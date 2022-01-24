VIDEO: People in Belgium protest against COVID lockdown

Police fired water cannon and tear gas Sunday at stone-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels against Covid-19 rules. Authorities estimated that around 50,000 people paraded through the Belgian capital -- the largest in a spate of protests in the city over the past months.
TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Ten of thousands of people in Belgium took to the streets in their protest to the mandatory rules exerted by Belgian government such as wearing face masks, lockdown and mandatory injection of COVID-19 vaccine.
News Code 183218
