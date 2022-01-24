  1. Video
Jan 24, 2022, 12:40 PM

VIDEO: People in Belgium protest against COVID lockdown

VIDEO: People in Belgium protest against COVID lockdown

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Ten of thousands of people in Belgium took to the streets in their protest to the mandatory rules exerted by Belgian government such as wearing face masks, lockdown and mandatory injection of COVID-19 vaccine.

Download 20 MB

Police fired water cannon and tear gas Sunday at stone-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels against Covid-19 rules. Authorities estimated that around 50,000 people paraded through the Belgian capital -- the largest in a spate of protests in the city over the past months.

News Code 183218
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183218/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    Most Viewed