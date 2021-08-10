Houthi Ansarullah spox reveals details of peace initiative

Head of the national delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam has revealed the details of the initiative presented by the leader of the revolution Abdulmalik al-Houthi to the Omani delegation regarding Marib province, Yemeni News Agency (SABA) said.

In his explanation of the initiative, the Yemeni negotiator said, "In accordance with the directive of the Leader of the Revolution, Marib Initiative was presented on the first day when the Omani delegation's visited the Capital (Sana'a)."

Abdulsalam stressed that the Leader of the Revolution presented a fair initiative through the Omani delegation to be implemented in conjunction with the humanitarian file, which prioritizes the interests of the people of Marib.

He noted that the Leader of the Yemeni Revolution stressed that the humanitarian file is a priority.

Abdulsalam pointed out that the initiative was presented was divided into nine points, and does not represent any arbitrary points, and fulfills the conditions for peace.

He said, "We are still opening the way for Omani mediation, and it is still making commendable efforts."

The head of the national Yemeni delegation also stressed that linking the humanitarian file with the military is a risk. He said, "We agreed to inspect ships and determine their travel destinations, which are Egypt, Jordan, Malaysia, India and others."

He pointed out that "the other side, referring to the mercenaries (Saudi-led coalition), wanted to talk about Marib, and they thought that we did not want a ceasefire there."

Commenting on the appointment of a new UN envoy, Mohammad Abdulsalam stressed that the United Nations only sides with the aggressor states and operates within their allowed framework.

He pointed out that the problem will not be solved by changing a person or another. The problem is that the aggressor countries do not want to make the decision to stop the aggression and establish peace.

Abdulsalam said, "We will not start from scratch with any UN envoy, adding the humanitarian file is an urgent priority."

KI/PR