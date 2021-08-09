Saudi coalition violates ceasefire 189 times in Al Hudaydah

The latest reports indicate that Saudi aggressor coalition continues to violate the ceasefire in “Al Hudaydah” province comprehensively, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and its coalition inYemen yet continue to violate the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province and have not adhered to the ceasefire at all in a way that Saudi Arabia has violated ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province for 189 times.

Not only Saudi Arabia is targeting Al Hudaydah province with large-scale airstrikes, but also its spy planes are constantly flying over the province.

In addition to Al Hudaydah province, Saudis also continue their attacks in other provinces and in the latest case, they have repeatedly targeted the provinces of Saada and Ma'rib with the heaviest airstrikes.

As of launching a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province in Yemen within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire.

Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province, the United Nations has not thus far taken any action to stop the Saudi aggression.

