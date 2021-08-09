Resisting against Israel Saudi, UAE problem with Hamas

Speaking on the occasion of beginning of Hejira year on Monday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi Leader of Ansarullah Movement in Yemen reiterated that Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are against Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, because of its resistance against the Zionist regime.

Al-Houthi pointed to holding annual Hajj pilgrimage and stated that prevention of Saudi Arabia from holding annual Hajj rites and rituals for the second consecutive year under the pretext of spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic is a dangerous issue and an insult to Masjid al Haram.

As an Islamic symbol, Hajj is also considered as a universal symbol and restricting it to one country or a limited number of people is a dangerous move taken by Saudi Arabia against the Islamic world, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Leader of Ansarullah Movement pointed to the battle of Palestinians against the Zionist regime under the title of "Sword of Quds" and said that this operation was a successful action that ended with a divine victory.

Turning to the widespread attacks launched against Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, he stipulated that the religious, moral, ethnic and national responsibility is his that everyone must upport the Palestinian cause ... “If Saudi regime stands by the Palestinian Resistance Movement, we will welcome this stance.”

