200 Taliban forces killed in US airstrike in Afghanistan

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said that a US B-52 bomber has targeted the Taliban’s gathering in Shebergan city in Jowzjan province. The bombing took place at around 6:30 on Saturday evening.

According to Fawad Aman, Afghan defense ministry spokesman, more than 200 Taliban fighters had been killed in airstrikes in the city of Shebergan.

A large amount of Taliban's weapons and ammunition and hundreds of their vehicles were destroyed during the airstrikes, Aman said.

The Taliban have not yet commented.

This is while the Taliban captured the center of Sheberghan yesterday.

The New York Times previously reported, citing US sources, that the US had dispatched B-52 bombers to target Taliban positions in the cities of Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah.

