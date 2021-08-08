Iranian cmdr. refuses to hand over Afghan refugees to Taliban

While the Taliban demanded the extradition of refugee citizens to Iran.

This video shows the Iranian commander's talks with Taliban forces at the Iran-Afghanistan joint border.

Road Transport Deputy of Sistan and Baluchestan province said that ‘Milak’ Border Terminal was shut down due to the insecurity in Afghanistan.

Turkey and Iran have been affected by a large flow of migrants from Afghanistan, as the country's long-running conflict intensifies.

This is while Pakistan has shut doors to further Afghan refugees.

