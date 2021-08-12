  1. Politics
Aug 12, 2021, 1:45 PM

Taliban takes control of Ghazni city in Afghanistan

Taliban takes control of Ghazni city in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – According to reliable sources, the Taliban has taken control of all parts of Ghazni provincial capital in Afghanistan.

Credible sources close to Ghazni Police Command confirmed that the Taliban have taken control of the provincial capital.

According to a Kabul-based newspaper, the Taliban entered Ghazni city with the consent of Mohammad Daud Laghmani, the governor, and Fazl Ahmad Shirzad, the provincial police chief.

According to the source, the Taliban has now taken control of all parts of Ghazni city.

The security sources stressed that the governor and the police commander of this province are moving from Ghazni to Kabul as agreed by the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for Taliban, also said that the group had allowed the Ghazni governor and police chief to move to Kabul.

Ghazni is the tenth provincial capital that the Taliban has taken control of them in the past six days.

RHM/FNA14000521000244

News Code 177273
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177273/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News