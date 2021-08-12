Taliban takes control of Ghazni city in Afghanistan

Credible sources close to Ghazni Police Command confirmed that the Taliban have taken control of the provincial capital.

According to a Kabul-based newspaper, the Taliban entered Ghazni city with the consent of Mohammad Daud Laghmani, the governor, and Fazl Ahmad Shirzad, the provincial police chief.

According to the source, the Taliban has now taken control of all parts of Ghazni city.

The security sources stressed that the governor and the police commander of this province are moving from Ghazni to Kabul as agreed by the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for Taliban, also said that the group had allowed the Ghazni governor and police chief to move to Kabul.

Ghazni is the tenth provincial capital that the Taliban has taken control of them in the past six days.

