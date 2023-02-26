Iran urges Bolivia to help in creating new world order

As part of his Latin American tour, Ali Bagheri Kani held meetings with the foreign minister and vice president of Bolivia, calling for the expansion of the mutual ties.

The Iranian top diplomat held talks with Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta, stressing the need for further bolstering bilateral relations.

For his part, Bolivia’s side, welcomed the initiative put forward by Iran, terming the two countries’ cooperation as brotherly.

Both countries support each other's stances on human rights issues and the fight against imperialism, he added.

During the meetings, both sides also called for enhancing cooperation in the sphere of the economy.

AMK/IRN85040804