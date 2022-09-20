Iran-Bolivia relations ‘friendly, developing’: Raeisi

Speaking with the President of Bolivia Luis Arce on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday evening, President Raeisi stated that the two countries of Iran and Bolivia enjoy high potentials to expand their relations in all fields.

Iranian Foreign Minister is obliged to activate the Joint Economic Cooperation between the two countries, he said, adding that the result of these cooperation must be tangible and operational for the two countries.

Bolivian president, for his turn, pointed to the longstanding history of friendship between Iran and Bolivia and expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will lead to the favorable results with the depending of bilateral cooperation.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi left Tehran for New York on Monday at the head of a high-ranking political delegation in order to participate in the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly.

MA/5594368