Raeisi says has set boosting ties with Africa as priority

Speaking in a meeting with the Speaker of the Niger Parliament Seyni Oumarou on Wednesday evening, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that relations between the two countries have always been friendly after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, saying, "What brings Iran and Niger closer to each other in terms of political and economic relations is the common beliefs of the two nations that unite our hearts."

The current level of relations between the two countries is not acceptable, he said, adding, "Foreign ministries of Iran and Niger should design and implement an operational mechanism for identifying all potentials in the two countries, because the development of relations with African countries, including Niger, will be one of Iran's priorities in the coming term."

Raeisi also described parliamentary relations as one of the suitable grounds for developing the relations between the two countries and added, "Good relations between Iran and Niger should be a ground for strengthening the relations between the two countries in the international stage."

In this meeting, the Speaker of the Niger Parliament Seyni Oumarou conveyed the congratulations of the President and people of Niger and stated, "I am the conveyer of the message of the Niger government and people to develop good and friendly relations between the two countries."

MAH/President.ir