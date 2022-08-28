Resistance culture become natl. security component of states

He made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Freddy Mamani in Tehran on Sunday evening within the framework of the ‘Fourth Round of Political Consultations between Iran and Bolivia’.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and also latest developments in international arenas.

Ali Bagheri Kani pointed to the experience of the Islamic Republic of Iran in confronting foreign pressures and reiterated that Iran is ready to share its fruitful experience of four decades of stability and progress with the independent countries.

Referring to the role of Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting against terrorism, Iran’s deputy foreign minister emphasized, “Today, resistance has gone beyond the scope of a mere culture and discourse and has been turned into a comprehensive and efficient model for governance.”

The culture of resistance has become an important component of national security in many countries of the region, he said, adding that it must be acknowledged that territorial integrity of some countries in the region is indebted to the expansion and institutionalization of the culture of resistance among the people of these countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Bolivia, for his turn, by reviewing the cooperation and successful experience of the two countries in international interactions, called for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries of Iran and Bolivia enjoy high potentials in the field of agriculture, cultural, tourism, trade and animal husbandry fields, Mamami added.

