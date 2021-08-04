  1. Politics
UK signals end of security incident for Asphalt Princess

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement the end of an alleged security incident for Asphalt Princess in the Sea of Oman.

The center claimed on Wednesday morning that the alleged hijackers have left the vessel and the incident has ended.

On Tuesday, the UKMTO had claimed that “an incident is currently underway” off the coast of Fujairah for Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess. Western, Saudi, and Zionist media outlets immediately started blaming Iran without providing any evidence or detail.  

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi reacted to the propaganda on Wednesday morning. “Conflicting reports published by some Western, Zionist, and Saudi outlets regarding maritime insecurity, hijacking ships, and etc. in the regional waters are a sort of psychological warfare and done to prepare the ground for new adventurism.”

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described as totally suspicious the reports of successive security incidents involving vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, warning against any effort to create a vicious atmosphere to pursue certain political goals.

Tehran has also expressed readiness to help foreign vessels in the region.

