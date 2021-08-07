UNSC must confront Israel's adventurism in region

In response to the recent accusations of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran's permanent envoy to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi in a tweet on Saturday wrote, "Today, Israel & its supporters presented fake information on recent incidents in regional waters to convince #UNSC to censure Iran & failed."

"We strongly reject these allegations," he added.

"#UNSC must confront Israel's adventurism in the region & reject its deceptions & fabrications," the envoy stressed.

Recently, the Zionist regime and its western allies have made some baseless claims about the involvement of Iran in the incident for Mercer Street tanker.

Some analysts believe that the Zionists have launched a coordinated operation in the Persian Gulf, targeting a tanker off the Omani coast that killed two people.

On Thursday, Iran’s mission to the UN sent a letter to the head of the Security Council, warning the Israeli regime that it “should bear consequences of its possible adventurism”.

In reaction to the accusations of the Zionist regime and the United States and the UK that Iran was involved in the attack on the Israeli-operated oil tanker, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh also said, "The illegitimate occupying regime of Israel must stop the false accusations. This is not the first time that the Zionist regime has made such accusations against Iran. This regime has taken violence and insecurity with it wherever it has gone. These statements and accusations are condemned."

