COVID-19 infects 37,189, kills 411 in Iran in 24 hours

According to the statement released on Monday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,940,708 with the death toll standing at 91,407.

Over the last 24 hours, 37,189 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,317 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

5,607 patients are in critical condition while 3,404,533 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far 26,039,450 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, the ministry noted.

