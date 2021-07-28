Five killed, wounded in border clashes between Baku, Yerevan

Armenian media reported on Wednesday revealed the casualties of the new military conflict between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry announced that three Armenian soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in a military attack at 8:30 am on July 28.

The statement of the Armenian Ministry of Defense on the casualties of the country in the attack of the Republic of Azerbaijan was issued in a situation in which Baku officials have not yet commented on the border conflict between the two countries.

Tensions between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have continued in recent weeks, despite a ceasefire agreement following a 44-day war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Officials in Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, which was signed by the leaders of Yerevan, Baku and Moscow on November 10, 2020, as mediated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

