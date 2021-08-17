Tensions escalate in Azernaijan, Armenia borders

The Armenian Ministry of Defense on Monday announced that two of its troops were killed on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the latest border clashes, Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that military forces of Republic of Azerbaijan opened fire on the Armenian army in "Nakhchivan" region at noon on Monday.

In the meantime, an Armenian soldier was severely wounded in the abdomen and died on the way to the hospital, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, another Armenian soldier was killed last night in a shooting in the border area and consequently, Azerbaijani soldiers were also sustained severe losses.

While accusing Armenian army of escalating tensions in the region and the fact that Armenian military initially started shooting, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense denied its forces have been killed or wounded in the clash.

Tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border come as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had called on Thursday for deployment of Russian troops along the border to prevent further tensions.

President of Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, recently said in a televised interview with CNN Turk, said that Russia, as a neighbor of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a close ally of Armenia, will certainly play a key role in the region.

"Our expectation is that Russia will not arm Armenia," Aliyev said frankly.

The situation in Karabakh intensified with armed conflict in the disputed area in 2020. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Karabakh.

