Military forces of Azerbaijan, Armenia clash in Nakhichevan

"On August 2, at about 03.27 a.m., the Armenian armed forces' units from the positions near Arazdeyen village of Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan reported no casualties and said it responded with retaliatory fire, Anadolu news agency reported.

"Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, our units control the operational situation," it added.

Relations between the two countries of Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been deteriorated since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted in September 2020, and ended on Nov. 10 with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenia's nearly three-decade occupation.

A joint Turkish-Russian center was established to monitor the truce. Russian peacekeeping troops have also been deployed in the region.

MA/PR