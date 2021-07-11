Armenian envoy discusses economic ties with Iranian officials

In this trip, the Armenian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Toumanian paid a visit to two industrial units in the named province, too.

On the sidelines of the Armenian envoy trip, Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs of Markazi province Saeed Farrokhi said, "Markazi province is among the top provinces in Iran in three sectors of industry, agriculture, and culture."

He noted that there has always been a warm relationship between Muslims and Armenians in the province.

"The history of trade and social relations of the people of this province with the Armenian community is very brilliant and further ties are needed to be expanded," he added.

