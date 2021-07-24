  1. Politics
Iran calls on Azerbaijan Rep., Armenia to exercise restraint

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Referring to the continuing sporadic border clashes between the border forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed the need to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his regret over the casualties during the continuing sporadic border clashes between the border forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing the restraint of both sides and the need for a peaceful settlement of the border disputes between the two countries.

Emphasizing the need for the two countries to overcome tensions and conflicts and the need to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus region as soon as possible, he announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to assist the parties in achieving lasting peace.

An Azerbaijani soldier was killed and three Armenian soldiers were wounded in a border clash between the two countries on Friday.

