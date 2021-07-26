Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 26

Etela'at:
The Leader calls future govt. to resovle Khuzestan issue
Foroughi makes history, wins Iran’s first gold at Tokyo 2020
Raeisi says neighbors would be a priority in his administration
Etema'ad
Iranian railway joins UNESCO World Heritage List
Iran
Presiden-elect: Neighbors priority in 13th government
Kayhan:
Khamis Mushait, Jazan targeted by Yemeni drones
Netanyahu faces defeats by Iran, Hezbullah in 12 years
Hamshahri
RHM/
