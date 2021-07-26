  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 26

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, July 26.

Etela'at:

The Leader calls future govt. to resovle Khuzestan issue

Foroughi makes history, wins Iran’s first gold at Tokyo 2020

 Raeisi says neighbors would be a priority in his administration  

Etema'ad

Iranian railway joins UNESCO World Heritage List

Iran

Iran railway joins UNESCO World Heritage List

Presiden-elect: Neighbors priority in 13th government

Kayhan:

Khamis Mushait, Jazan targeted by Yemeni drones

Netanyahu faces defeats by Iran, Hezbullah in 12 years

Hamshahri

Iranian railway joins UNESCO World Heritage List

