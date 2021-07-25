Iranian railway joins UNESCO World Heritage List

"Iran's National Railway" was registered in the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee as the 25th Iranian site on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday.

The extended 44th session of the World Heritage Committee is organized by UNESCO in cooperation with the Host Country, the People’s Republic of China. The meeting started on 16 July and will run through until 31 July in the city of Fuzhou.

Iran had offered two cases to be shortlisted on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, "Iranian Railway" and the village of "Hawraman" or "Uraman" in western Kurdistan Province. The Iranian South-North Railway in today's meeting was registered on the world list.

The railway was established in 1886 during the time of Qajar king Nasser-al-Din Shah.

