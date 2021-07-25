Nari District in Kunar falls to Taliban as fighting continues

Tolo TV News website has quoted sources as saying that security forces left Narai district in the eastern province of Kunar on Sunday due to lack of supplies and that fighting continues on other fronts, including Nijrab district in Kapisa where its central areas are still under Taliban influence.

“Narai district fell (to the Taliban) without resistance. This shows the weakness of the leadership of the security agencies,” said Jawed Safi, an MP from Kunar, according to Tolo.

The official also told Afghan local media that fighting between government forces and the Taliban in Chahar Dara district in the northern province of Kunduz was going on on Sunday.

Officials in Parwan said that Taliban attacks were pushed back in some areas on the outskirts of Charikar city.

Meanwhile, fighting was reported in parts of Hazrat Sultan district in Samangan province.

Security forces left Nijrab district in Kapisa – 100 kilometers north of Kabul – a week ago. Some MPs from Kapisa said that dozens of public uprising forces have taken up arms against the Taliban but so far the district has not been cleared.

In Takhar province in northeastern Afghanistan 16 districts fell to the Taliban two weeks ago and clashes are still underway on the outskirts of Taluqan city, the provincial capital.

The Ministry of Defense said that efforts are underway to retake the fallen areas. The ministry added that 170 Taliban fighters were killed in the last 24 hours.

The Taliban has rejected the figures provided by the ministry.

