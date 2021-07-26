Iran sets conditions to ensure US not withdraw from JCPOA

‘Wall Street Journal’ claimed in an article that after six rounds of talks hosted by Vienna, the United States, which was indirectly involved in these talks, expressed its desire to abandon its most powerful sanctions lever in order to revive JCPOA while the Iranian negotiators want more demands to be met.

According to the newspaper, Iran's latest demand is for Washington administration to agree to a clause that makes US withdrawal conditional on a UN agreement, lest Donald Trump's deliberate mistake of unilaterally withdrawing from JCPOA be repeated.

This is while that the United States in continuation of its excuses claims that inclusion of such a clause in the agreement runs contrary to their Constitution and US president cannot persuade the next Congress to change its political approach, even with the approval of the Senate.

The Wall Street Journal had previously claimed that the United States wants to exert pressure on Iranian oil sales to China as a tool to keep the Iranian side at the negotiating table.

MA/5265890