Jul 18, 2021, 2:51 PM

Iran COVID update: 22 ,184 infections, 195 deaths

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 22,184 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 195 people have lost their lives.

In a statement on Sun., the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 2,012 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,523,263.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 195 people since Saturday, bringing the death toll to 87,161.

More than 3.1 million patients have recovered while some 4,306 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 6.17 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 8.4 million.

