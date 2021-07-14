  1. Politics
Jul 14, 2021, 11:11 AM

Eight killed, 39 injured in Pakistan bus explosion

Eight killed, 39 injured in Pakistan bus explosion

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – At least eight people, including four China nationals, were killed and 39 others injured on Wednesday morning when a blast hit a bus in Pakistan.

The incident took place in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Pakistan Today reported.

“There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers […] in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara division told Reuters.

He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu Dam when it was hit.

Two paramilitary troops with the engineers also died, he said.

Security forces, police, and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

RHM/PR

News Code 176115
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176115/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News