Eight killed, 39 injured in Pakistan bus explosion

The incident took place in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Pakistan Today reported.

“There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers […] in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara division told Reuters.

He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu Dam when it was hit.

Two paramilitary troops with the engineers also died, he said.

Security forces, police, and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

