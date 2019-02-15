Armenia commiserates with Iran over deadly terrorist attack

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani over the deadly terrorist attack in Iran.

“I was deeply shocked by the news of a terrorist attack on a bus in Sistan and Baluchestan, causing dozens of casualties,” Pashinyan said.

He offered deepest condolences to the Iranian president and nation. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

A suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps traveling on a road between two cities in the province, which straddles the border with Pakistan. A car filled with explosives detonated alongside the bus.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night's terrorist attack on social media.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

"It is with great sorrow that we learned about the terrorist attack in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan. We express our deepest condolences to families and relatives of those killed, wishing them strength of spirit and resilience to overcome this heaviest of sorrows," the Ministry said in a Twitter post.

MNA/PR