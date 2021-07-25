10 people killed in bus overturn in Czech Republic

At least 10 people were killed after a bus overturned on a highway near the Croatian town of “Slavonski Brod”, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the report, police of Brod-Posavina County issued a statement, announcing that at least 10 people were killed in this tragic incident and dozens were injured.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and an investigation case has been launched into the cause of accident.

According to local media, the bus belonged to Kosovo and was traveling to Frankfurt, Germany.

MA/5265493