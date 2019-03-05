Zarif says continuation of Pakistan-India tensions ‘not in favor of region’

“I have talked with Pakistani foreign minister and we are also in touch with Indian officials to do what is possible,” Zarif told ICANA on Tuesday.

“Continuation of tensions is not in favor of the region,” he highlighted.

Tensions between the two neighboring countries mounted when Indian aircrafts attacked what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly assault that killed at least 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir on 14 February.

Zarif also said that Foreign Ministry is following issues of border security with Pakistan, noting, “Pakistanis have said that they would do their all to prevent the occurrence of past issues.”

Zarif was referring to the suicide attack on February 13, which targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel near Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province, which claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, claimed responsibility for the attack.

MAH/ICANA420135