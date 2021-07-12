Iran, UN envoys discuss latest developments in Iraq

During the meeting that was held in Baghdad, the two sides discussed the latest political, security and upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq.

Emphasizing the Tehran-Baghdad relations, the Iran envoy said that his country will support security, stability, as well as the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

The new administration of Iran also supports the strengthening and expansion of relations between Tehran and Baghdad, he added, noting that relations between Iran and Iraq will deepen and expand during Raeisi's term.

ZZ/5255815