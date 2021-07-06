Three US logistics convoys targeted in Al-Diwaniyah, Al-Anbar

Local Iraqi sources reported that two US coalition logistics convoys were targeted by roadside bombs on Tuesday afternoon in al-Diwaniyah.

The blast did not cause any casualties and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, Saberin News reported.

The convoys were carrying the equipment needed by US troops and entered Iraq from Kuwait, it added.

Another US military logistics convoy was also targeted in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

Meanwhile, a logistics convoy belonging to the US military was also targeted in the Iraqi province of Dhi Qar today.

These attacks come as local Iraqi sources reported Monday morning that a US Army logistics convoy has been targeted by a roadside bomb in an area of Baghdad province.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

