US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah

Local news sources reported that a US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in Nasiriyah, southern Iraq on Thursday noon.

The blast did not cause any casualties and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

In recent months, the US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, the American troops continue to ignore a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament's resolution which calls for the expulsion of foreign troops from the country.

