Jul 15, 2021, 1:30 PM

US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – A US coalition logistics convoy in southern Iraq was targeted by a roadside bomb.

Local news sources reported that a US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in Nasiriyah, southern Iraq on Thursday noon.

The blast did not cause any casualties and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

In recent months, the US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, the American troops continue to ignore a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament's resolution which calls for the expulsion of foreign troops from the country. 

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
