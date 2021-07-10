  1. Politics
Iran COVID update: 11,664 infections, 151 deaths

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 11,664 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 151 people have lost their lives.

In a statement on Sat., the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,418 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,355,776.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 151 people since Friday, bringing the death toll to 85,694.

More than 3.01 million patients have recovered while some 3,602 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 4.59 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 6.7 million.

