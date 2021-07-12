  1. Iran


Iran registers 182 deaths, 20,829 new Covid-19 cases on Mon.

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The latest figures released by the Iranian health officials on Monday said that the Covide-19 claimed as many as 182 lives across Iran since yesterday, while 20,829 new infections have been reported.

Coronavirus pandemic in Iran has killed 182 people since yesterday, according to the latest figures released on Monday, bringing the death toll to 86,041 so far.

Meanwhile, 20,829 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases detected in Iran to 3,339,279.

As many as 3,041,541 people have recovered from the contagious disease so far, the figures for today said.

So far, the health authorities say that 7,057,257 people in Iran have received at least one dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine as of Monday.

