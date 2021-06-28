Covid-19: 12,351 new cases, 140 deaths in past 24 hours

The Iranian health ministry said on Monday that the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,182,92.

Furthermore, in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 claimed the lives of 140 Iranians, bringing the total number of deaths to 83,985.

So far, 2,848,042 Covid-19 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement, while 3,185 patients with coronavirus are being treated in in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals across the nation.

So far, 23,421,222 Covid 19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.

The Iranian officials update a color-coded list of cities based on the severity of the pandemic and according to the latest updates, and currently, 32 cities in Iran are red-coded with the highest risk levels, 174 cities are classified as orange-coded with medium-risk, while 242 in yellow-coded with lower risk.

