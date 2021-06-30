  1. Iran
Jun 30, 2021, 3:21 PM

Covid-19: 11,748 new cases, 137 deaths in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – According to a statement by the Iranian Health Ministry on Wed., 11,748 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across the country in the past 24 hours since yesterday, while 137 Iranian have lost their lives.

The Iranian health ministry said on Wed. that the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,204,557.

Furthermore, in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 claimed the lives of 137 Iranians, bringing the total number of deaths to 84,264.

So far, 2,876,828 Covid-19 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement, while 3,183 patients with coronavirus are being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals across the nation.

So far, 23.63 million Covid 19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.

The Iranian officials update a color-coded list of cities based on the severity of the pandemic and according to the latest updates, and currently, 63 cities in Iran are red-coded with the highest risk levels, 184 cities are classified as orange-coded with medium-risk, while 201 in yellow-coded with lower risk.

