Over 140 people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse

Authorities gave an update on Sunday regarding the collapsed oceanfront condominium tower near Miami in Surfside, Fla., where rescuers are racing to recover any survivors beneath a mountain of rubble.

The death toll has increased to 9 people, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday, according to the CNN.

As of Saturday, about 156 people were still unaccounted for. Rescuers have not given up on finding survivors, the CNN report added.

Rescue crews have been sifting through a mountain of rubble since Thursday morning, hoping to find those still missing after the collapse in Surfside, Florida.

However, other US local media said that more than 140 people are still unaccounted for while the death toll from the building collapse is currently nine people.

KI/PR