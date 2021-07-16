  1. Iran
Jul 16, 2021, 10:03 PM

Iran COVID update: 21,885 infections, 199 deaths

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 21,885 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 199 people have lost their lives.

In a statement on Fri., the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 2,410 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,485,940.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 199 people since Thursday, bringing the death toll to 86,791.

More than 3.1 million patients have recovered while some 4,135 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 5.68 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 7.9 million.

