WA situation deteriorating due to Israel aggressive policies

"The situation in West Asia continues to deteriorate," he said. "All this directly results from Israel’s aggressive, militarist policies, coupled with Washington’s efforts to monopolize the mediation process while throwing the UN Security Council decisions under the bus, despite the fact that these documents were adopted by consensus."

In his words, Israel’s desire to ensure its security at the expense of the security of others, while benefiting from the unwavering support it gets from the United States, leads nowhere and will affect the relations between the Islamic world and Israel for many years to come.

"Bringing the situation with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict back to normal is the only path to improving the situation across West Asia, including in Lebanon," Lavrov went on.

"Creating conditions for achieving a two-state solution would be the next step in terms of moving beyond the violent phase in this crisis," Lavrov added.

"We believe that in our efforts to achieve this goal, we must enable countries within this region to take centre stage instead of those who are trying to impose their terms and conditions from overseas."

SD/