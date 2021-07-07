Indian FM to meet with Zarif today

Jaishankar will arrive in Iran at 14:00 Tehran time to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the latest developments in Afghanistan, according to Indian media outlets.

Then, he will leave for Moscow to attend a meeting of the Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation Commission of the Russian and Indian Governments.

Earlier in September 2020, during a visit to Moscow, the Indian Foreign Minister arrived in Iran for a short visit and met with officials of the Islamic Republic.

The Indian official's visit to Iran comes as an intra-Afghan talks meeting attended by representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban high political delegation hosted by Iran was started on Wednesday.

