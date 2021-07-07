Iran, India FMs stress comprehensive solution for Afghanistan

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon to convey a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

According to the statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Indian top diplomat held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif this afternoon.

In addition to issues of mutual interest, the statement said that the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region, and the situation in Afghanistan, the prospects for the Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), transport and communications cooperation, including cooperation in Chabahar that can enhance integration in the region.

The two foreign ministers also stressed the need to strengthen inter-Afghan dialogue that will result in a comprehensive political partnership in Afghanistan.

Referring to the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Tehran on Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Minister thanked Iran for its efforts to bring the two sides closer to a comprehensive political solution.

KI