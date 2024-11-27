Even Netanyahu couldn't claim Hezbollah’s defeat

Reza Zabib made the remarks in a post on his X social media platform on Tuesday night, while referring to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

“The conventional army loses if it does not win. The guerrilla wins if he does not lose,” Zabib in his post mentioned famous quote of Henry Kissinger, former American diplomat who served in several positions, including as Secretary of State and acknowledged America’s crushing defeat in the Vietnam war.

Hezbollah suffered heavy losses and Lebanon was damaged as well, but even Netanyahu could not claim that Hezbollah had failed, so in Kissinger's words, it (the resistance) is a winner, the Iranian ambassador argued.

The remarks followed the Zionist media reports that the regime's cabinet had agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Also, US President Joe Biden, who is in the last days at the White House, confirmed the agreement to end the conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

“I have good news from the Middle East” Biden told reporters on Tuesday afternoon local time, saying he has spoken to the prime ministers of Lebanon and Israel and that he is happy to announce “they have accepted the United States' proposal to end the devastating conflict”.

This agreement is designed to permanently stop the fighting and will be implemented as of Wednesday morning local time, Biden added.

