Iran attaches importance to expand ties with African states

Abolfazl Amouei made the remarks in a meeting with Ivory Coast Ambassador Tamakolo Ouattara.

Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with the African continent, especially the Ivory Coast in the political-economic and commercial fields, Amouei said.

Commercial and economic cooperation is one of the issues that should be seriously considered, he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ivory Coast enjoy many potential capacities that can be used as a platform for comprehensively increasing cooperation, he noted.

Ouattara also expressed his country's interest in expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and he hoped that these relations will develop further in all fields.

RHM/5822174