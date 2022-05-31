Iran reliable partner for all African nations: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the President of Republic of Senegal Macky Sall on Tuesday evening during which he stressed that Iran will be a reliable partner for all African countries.

While congratulating his Senegalese counterpart and noble nation of African people on the National Day of Africa, President Raeisi endeared the name and memory of African leaders and those who, despite many difficulties, lit the torch of freedom and independence in the continent.

Raeisi then referred to the high technical and engineering potentials of Iran and added that Tehran and Dakar have established amicable and friendly relations with each other but the two countries enjoy high potentials to further develop their bilateral ties in all fields.

Focusing on African Continent is one of the main pillars of Iran's foreign policy, he said, emphasizing that Iran is ready to expand its relations with the African Continent especially Republic of Senegal.

Senegalese president, for his part, conveyed his warmest greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution and thanked his Iranian counterpart for congratulating the National Day of Africa and described it as special attention of Islamic Republic of Iran to the continent.

Macky Sall pointed to the amicable and friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and Senegal and expressed his readiness that the readiness of his country promote any kind of cooperation with Iran.

He also pointed to his country's good cooperation with some Iranian companies and pointed out that he had visited Iran twice and had seen Iran's progress there.

