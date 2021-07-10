President-elect Raeisi vows to keep campaign promises

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with a group of the Qom seminary cleric teachers on Friday evening.

"Today, an atmosphere of fighting corruption has been created in the country, and we must increase the people's trust in the establishment by continuing this process, as well as increasing efficiency, social capital," the president-elect said.

Raeisi also said that with the help of the young generations of capable and determined managers and workforce "there is a way out of the country's problems."

He stressed his future administration will base its policies on the Resistance economy principles which were outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as a means to tackle foreign economic pressures.

The president-elect further said he will create an "agile" administration to fulfill the promises he made during the elections campaigns.

Raeisi who won the June 18 presidential election in Iran by landslide will take office on August 5 after his inauguration in the parliament during which he will be sworn in as the next Iranian president.

