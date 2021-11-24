  1. Politics
Nov 24, 2021, 7:43 AM

Iran, Senegal discuss expansion of bilateral coop.

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Senegal explored avenues for the expansion of bilateral relations in all fields.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Dakar Mohammad Reza Dehshiri met and held talks with Foreign Minister of Senegal Aïssata Tall Sall on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Iranian envoy to Senegal wrote, “During the meeting, we discussed various regional issues and promotion of bilateral cooperation.”

Also, “we exchanged views on the promotion of bilateral cooperation, holding of Fifth Joint Economic Commission and commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Senegal,” he added.

