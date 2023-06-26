Raeisi reaffirms Tehran support for Russia natl. sovereignty

In a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the president of the Islamic President of Iran stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Russia national sovereignty of Russia.

Saying that "we consider the presence of extra-regional forces as a threat to all the countries of the region, Ayatollah Raeisi added, "We follow the developments in the Caucasus region with sensitivity and seriousness and we believe that the conflicts in the Caucasus should be resolved with the role of the countries of the region."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Adha, and presented a report on the recent armed rebellion in ihis country, saying, "Russia acted with might against this rebellion."

Referring to the situation in the Caucasus, Putin also emphasized the negative consequences of the actions of extra-regional players in the developments there and the stressed the need to resolve the problems between them through the cooperation and coordination of the neighboring countries.

The Presidents of Iran and Russia also reviewed the bilateral economic and trade relations and emphasized the quick implementation of the agreements.. They called the Tehran-Moscow cooperation in the North-South Corridor as a successful role model for the interaction of the two countries, which can be extended to other spheres.

Strengthening the Astana process about Syria peace was one of the other topics emphasized by the two presidents.

