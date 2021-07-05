  1. Politics
Rouhani meets with new Judiciary chief Mohseni-Eje'i

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani held a meeting with the newly appointed head of the Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i on Monday afternoon.

According to the statement by the public relations department of the Iranian presidency, President Rouhani went to the office of Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, who was recently appointed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the new head of the Judiciary on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, Rouhani congratulated Mohseni-Eje'i on his appointment by the Leader and wished success for him in his new post.

Referring to the managerial experiences of Hojjatoleslam Mohseni-Eje'i in judicial fields, Rouhani wished him success in carrying out his mission at the top of the Judiciary.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i replaced Ebrahim Raeisi who was former Iran's Judiciary head since 2018. Raeisi had penned a letter to the Leader to ask for his permission to focus on his busy schedule as Iran's president-elect which received the Leader's approval on July 1 when Mohseni-Eje'i was appointed the top of the Iranian judicial system.

